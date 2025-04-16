Peacehaven councillor to walk 5K to celebrate autism diagnosis
Peacehaven Town Councillor Sue Griffiths will be walking 5k on the 23rd of April to raise funds for the National Autistic Society. To make the walk even more worthwhile, she will be litter picking as she walks.
Sue was diagnosed as an autistic person 2 years ago at the age of 70. She says, " My diagnosis as an autistic person made sense of my past and now enables me to live my life authentically. I want to support others who are sharing that same journey".
You can support Sue in her walk by donating via the link below
