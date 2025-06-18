Peacehaven Town Council helps to fund school road safety initiative

Peacehaven Town Council is delighted to have funded Peacehaven Heights Academy's 'Little People' Scheme.

This initiative uses highly visual traffic cones to address dangerous driving and parking around the school.

Deputy Headteacher Inclusion & Designated Safeguarding Lead, Wendy Wiltshire said "The 'Little People' have most definitely helped to improve road safety around our infant site.

"They are very visual reminders to parents about the need to park safely and we have seen an improvement in parking and parents stopping on the yellow zig zag lines.

"I would recommend that other schools use these to support road safety around their schools".