Peacehaven vet has sights set on breaking 24-hour running record

A Sussex vet will be swapping her stethoscope for running shoes as she bids to achieve a world record by clocking up 270K (168 miles) in one day.

Sarah Webster, who is a member of the team at Meridian Vets in Peacehaven, which is part of the VetPartners family of practices, is competing for Team GB this weekend at the International Association of Ultra Runners 24-Hour World Championship.

After the starting pistol fires on 19th October, she will be aiming to complete as many laps of a 1,500m track in Albi, France, as possible within 24 hours.

Sarah is an experienced endurance runner and currently holds the British 24-hour track record, which stands at 243.2K. She is also the British 100K and 100-mile record holder and won bronze medals in 50K and 100K world championship events held in India earlier this year.

When she’s not caring for pets at Meridian Vets in Edith Avenue, Peacehaven, where she has a special interest in skin conditions, Sarah clocks up around 120 miles a week in training. She runs to work from her home in Rottingdean and even on her rest days visits the gym to focus on building up her strength.

Sarah, who will be keeping herself fuelled during the run with snacks including pasta and chocolate custard, says her preparation for the championship have been hampered by a dislocated shoulder caused by a fall while out running, but she is still focusing on a strong finish to the race.

She said: “I feel I will be one of the underdogs in the competition, but I would love to achieve a podium place and breaking the world record by running 270K would be the icing on the cake. The shoulder injury hasn’t helped, but I’ve factored in that I could include some periods of walking and still have a chance of breaking the record.”

Sarah has built up her running career over the past 11 years, starting with half marathons and marathons, then challenging herself with longer distances.

She added: “I enjoy running because it gives me headspace and is a great way to unwind, and it seems that the longer the distance, the better I seem to be. A 24-hour race it is more challenging than having a set distance to run, but you just have to keep going until the whistle blows at the end. I’ll be able to take short breaks but even then I’ll be doing squats and stretches so I keep my legs moving to prevent the muscles stiffening up.

“My colleagues and clients at Meridian Vets have all been very supportive and it would be great if I could bring back a medal to show everyone.”

