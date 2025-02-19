Peasmarsh and Sandhurst broadband relief as villages are connected
Work to connect the villages began in June 2023 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear started extending its network along the A268 from an exchange in Rye using fibre optic cables. They have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.
Senior Project Manager Glynn Richardson said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural communities such as Peasmarsh, Northiam and Sandhurst can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
He said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”
