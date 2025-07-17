Pelham Beach Playground to re-open

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We are pleased to announce Pelham Beach Playground will be opening again soon!

Come along and help us mark the re-opening with a launch event on Thursday, 24 July at 10am, There will be giveaways and entertainment provided by Eibe Play, the team behind this exciting project, and 100 free Whippy Ice Creams, courtesy of Hastings Adventure Golf.

There has been an upgrade to the some of the old play equipment and the installation of loads of new play equipment, colourful and fun surfaces, and interactive play boards. ensuring the playground is welcoming, enjoyable, and accessible for children of all abilities.

Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) generously provided £250,000 to fund the improvements which includes new fun modern play features and accessible equipment to enhance the playground’s inclusivity and accessibility offering.

New and improved Pelham Beach Playground

Cllr Tony Collins, Chair of the Charity Committee, said: "I’m really pleased that this work has been undertaken, and I’m looking forward to attending the re-opening and hope that there will be lots of children there to enjoy the new equipment and the freebies on offer. It’s great news the playground will re-open for children to use the playground during the summer break.”

The works were carried out following public consultation on the proposed designs earlier this year and the upgrade includes the retention of the popular sand pit area with the introduction of a fenced area providing shade from sun and wind, more seating and improvements to the playground levels, by removing a section of the wall between the upper and lower playground and providing ramped access between the two levels. There is also more age-appropriate equipment for toddlers, with new swings and play equipment.

