Penfold Church Hall in Steyning undergoes vital repairs

Penfold Hall in Steyning, owned by St Andrew & St Cuthman’s Church, is undergoing structural repairs and renovation by Sussex-based contractors Pilbeam Construction.

The hall in Church Street, built in 1840, used to be the National School but is now used as a community space for local residents and is a Grade II Listed building.

Horsham District Council approved a scheme for repairs, designed by Hockley and Dawson, Structural Engineers and managed by Simon Dyson of Hanslip Architects. Now work is underway.

It focuses on a gable wall (a triangular wall that supports the end of a sloping roof) which was in danger of collapse.

The wall required underpinning and repairs to cracks as well as new ties to be installed within the roof space. A cracked beam that supports the roof will be repaired and reinforced – and a new floor covering added when the hall is redecorated.

In addition, a new walkway is being installed in the roof to allow safe ingress, whilst specialist contractor, Crucial Environmental, has taken charge of removing asbestos.

Alan Corbett, managing director of Pilbeam Construction, which is based in Southwick, West Sussex, said: “It’s a challenging project because it’s so important to maintain the integrity and stability of the gable wall during the works – and to ensure the existing foundations are not disturbed during underpinning.

“It takes a specialist in heritage buildings to manage a project like this and we’re delighted to have been chosen for the task.

“These works will ensure Penfold Church Hall continues to be an asset to the local community for years to come.”

John Edwards at Penfold Church Hall said: “The hall has suffered for several years from problems caused by subsidence and the cracks in the back wall have gradually become more serious.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Wilson Trust and the legacy of the late Millicent Honeywood, the Church Council has been able to appoint Pilbeam Construction to carry out the underpinning, strengthening the wall and other repairs.

“Work started in January but careful management of the site means that it remains safe for other parts of the Penfold Hall to be used whilst the work is carried out. We're looking forward to the project being completed by early summer.”

For more information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/