People across Sussex are being encouraged to have their say on NHS services and help shape future plans for health and care

Since opening earlier this month, over 850 people have already shared their views on how the NHS in Sussex is working and where improvements can be made.

The survey can be completed on the NHS Sussex website.

Dr Richard Fieldhouse, GP and Clinical Director for NHS Sussex and Sussex GP, is urging more residents to take part before the survey closes on September 7.

He said: “This is your opportunity to shape the NHS in your community. We want to understand what really matters to you when you use NHS services, whether that’s getting the right appointment, waiting less time, or feeling better informed about what support is available.

Shaping NHS Services

“You don’t need to know how the NHS works; we just want your honest views and experiences. Every response is anonymous, and every voice will help us plan services for the future.”

The survey invites people to share feedback on how NHS services are currently meeting the needs of their community, and how they could be improved in the future.

The feedback received will help to shape NHS Sussex’s plans for 2026/27. These plans will develop final commissioning intentions for next year, setting out how NHS Sussex considers the needs of the population, where improvements are most needed, and how services can be commissioned to address health inequalities and improve outcomes.

This work is based on the jointly agreed Sussex system strategy Improving Lives Together and the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan.

To date, feedback has included experiences of access to GP practices, a need for shorter waiting times, and better communication from health and care services.

There are still three weeks left to share your thoughts and help influence the future of the NHS in Sussex.