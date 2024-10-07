People from churches across Sussex thanked for their service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lay people from churches across Sussex were welcomed into the Order of St Richard during an annual ceremony at Chichester Cathedral. The Order of St Richard Awards were launched in 2019 by Bishop Martin in recognition of exceptional Christian service in deaneries, parishes and local communities. Each recipient is nominated by their parish clergy and one other supporting person in the parish.

Many of those receiving awards were at the ceremony, travelling from parishes in the east and west of the diocese with friends and supporters from their churches. The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, welcomed them and presented each one with a lapel badge and certificate.

He said: “What a privilege it is to play a part in the service as we recognise and celebrate the inspiring work of those from across the diocese awarded the Order of St Richard. They, like the Saints who have gone before us remind us of Jesus’ call to serve which is the natural outpouring of the Grace freely given to each of us at Baptism”.

Some recipients spoke about being given the Order and what it means to them.

Alan Thurlow, from St George’s, Donnington (Chichester), was thrilled and honoured to receive the invitation to accept the Order of St Richard Award. He said: “My appointment as organist of Chichester Cathedral in 1980 has given me the opportunity of spending over half of my life in what my wife Tina and I have come to regard as our home.

“Along the way I have been very fortunate in having the opportunity to serve the diocese as a member of the Diocesan Advisory Committee and also as organ adviser. Through this I have come to know a great many of our churches, along with the devoted incumbents, churchwardens and PCC members who care so passionately about the maintenance of their fine and often historic churches.

“It has been a real privilege to spend my life doing what is really my hobby.”

John Durrant from St Swithun’s, East Grinstead, said: “I feel very honoured to receive the Order of St Richard. It was a complete surprise to be nominated. I am aged 79 and have been involved in the life of St Swithun’s for 47 years. I have served twice as churchwarden and PCC secretary. I have been a reader for 26 years, serving on the then Diocesan Readers’ Committee as archdeaconry secretary for Horsham for 12 years.

“Outside the parish I currently participate in the Prison Fellowship Sycamore Tree Restorative Course at HMP Lewes as a course facilitator, East Grinstead Street Pastors and as a school governor.

“As my faith is particularly important to me, I have been pleased to serve the Church in its many activities including those in the wider community over many years.”

Alyson Heath has worshipped at St Mary’s Pulborough for 43 years and has been a member of the PCC for over 20 years as well as serving as a churchwarden for the past seven. She is a retired headteacher of the local Church of England Primary School and a former member of the Chichester Diocesan Board of Education.

She said it had been a real honour to be head of the local church school for 13 years and for the church and school to be centre of the community.

Although she retired from her role as chairwoman of trustees of Family Support Work, Alyson is still very active in her community. She chairs the local Deanery Storrington Group and leads on Fairtrade and Christian Aid at her church as well as supporting the eco church and children’s initiatives.

She also chairs a charity called Education West Africa, which supports church schools in Sierra Leone. St Mary’s Church and St Mary’s school maintain a strong link with the school in Kenema Sierra Leone.

Alyson said: “It was very humbling to receive this award and I feel honoured to have had my name put forward as so many people in our church give so willingly and generously of their time, energy and expertise.”

Bryan Gibson, from Dallington Deanery, moved to East Sussex with his family at the end of 1978 when he retired from the Royal Navy in the rank of commander. He joined the congregation of St John the Evangelist in Bodle Street Green where he has worshipped ever since. In the Nineties he started playing the organ on an occasional basis, becoming the organist in 2004 and still playing for services today in his 80s.

He was awarded an MBE in the 2003 New Year Honours for services to engineering. He is a Freeman of the City of London and Master of The Worshipful Company of Engineers 2006/07.

Bryan joined the PCC in 2000, becoming treasurer from 2005 until 2020. He was the Dallington Deanery treasurer for seven years and also supported his late wife who was a churchwarden for 20 years. He continues on the PCC as a Dallington Deanery representative.

Bryan said: “St John’s has been a major part of my life for well over 40 years and I have greatly valued the support of the clergy and the congregation through many good times and especially in difficult moments. I am humbled by the award which I also see as recognition of all the help I have received from within the church.”

Robert Atkins first connected with All Saints Church, Crawley Down, in 1952 when he started at the village Church of England School and then the Sunday School run by sisters Mrs Lucking and Miss Body. He joined the children’s choir in 1958, a new venture set up by the vicar at the time Rev Blakeway-Philips, and that is how his musical connection with the church began.

Today he is still choral singing at services and has done so for at least 40 years. He is known as the music librarian, making sure singers have the correct music. During the Covid lockdown he introduced weekly emailed “just for fun” quizzes to keep members in touch. This is still running, although not weekly, and now includes other parishioners. Robert has also served as a member of the PCC, planning and running church fetes and other fund-raising activities and occasional churchyard working parties.

He said: “To be nominated by people that I worship and work with makes me proud but also humble about my modest contributions.

“As a recipient I feel that my varied service to All Saints throughout the years has made our parish a welcoming place for all. Special to me are of course the many past and present choir leaders, organists and singers who have served with me and this award is as much for them as well as me personally.”

Kim Cuthbert, a member of St Luke’s Seaford, has attended the church her whole life, having joined the Sunday School at the age of nine.

She said: “In 2021 I began volunteering with the fab children, youth and family team. Over the past three years I have had the pleasure of taking a lead role. Our team relates to over 400 children and 280 adults. I’ve been serving on the Seaford Parish PCC since 2022. During this time the hard work of the PCC has led to an increase in numbers. We have also been working on an amazing new project within our connected church, St Leonards.

“When receiving the news of the award I went through a mixture of emotions. First, shock. I couldn’t quite believe it at all. Second, confusion - I kept thinking about all the other amazing people that are deserving of the award. Third, honoured - I felt honoured that someone thought enough of the work that I had done to put me forward for the award.”

Julie Thorp, of the Church of the Ascension, Telham, has been the honorary secretary at the church, which is part of the Parish of Battle, since the late 1980s, having worshipped there from the age of five. Julie is also Liveryman in the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

She said: “Currently, I am a member of the Battle and Bexhill Deanery Synod and for some years was a member of Chichester Diocesan Synod. Since 2004, I have arranged the clergy rotas for both St Mary’s Battle, Church of the Ascension and am the contact for the retired clergy locally. At the moment, I am part of the editorial team for Battle Parish News and am involved in various fundraising activities.

“On receiving the letter from Bishop Martin, I was totally flabbergasted and very humbled to receive this award.”