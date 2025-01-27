People turn out at Hailsham Community Group New Year event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham residents turned out in their droves for a special New Year Resolution event which took place at Hailsham Parish Church and church lounge on Saturday [25 January], showcasing community groups, clubs and voluntary organisations in the local area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by the Hailsham Community Groups Forum, was open to everyone to attend and representatives from local community groups were on hand to answer questions about what they do and how new members and/or volunteers can benefit from joining them.

There was also a 'Volunteers’ Hub' at which people who were unable to commit to joining any group or organisation but wish to help out occasionally, could register their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town."

What Can I Join in Hailsham event - Saturday 25th January

"I'm delighted that many residents came along to this special event, found out more about the groups operating in the local area and joined one or more of them!"

This was the sixth 'What Can I Join in Hailsham?' annual event, this year drawing in hundreds of people through its doors. Organisers were pleased to welcome both the Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook and Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts to the event, and both talked to stallholders and were able to offer support to a number of them.

Nearly 30 organisations attended the event including Hailsham & District U3A, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Youth Service, Hailsham Writing Group, Cuckmere Buses, Hailsham Festival, Hailsham Historical Society, Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham & District Twinning Association, Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Foodbank, plus many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Holbrook added: "A big thank you to everyone that came along, as well as to members of the public and all the clubs and groups that made it such a success - and to Hailsham Parish Church for making their beautiful building available for us again."

What Can I Join in Hailsham event - Saturday 25th January

Deputy Mayor Cllr Ricketts commented: "Nearly everybody makes New Year resolutions to join or do something. Whether it's to sign up to a gym, join a dieting class, enrol in a course, join a club, start a new hobby, meet new people and get out more… or do something of benefit in your community. By joining a local community group or club, you can find out about our town's history and wildlife, drive a bus as a Cuckmere Buses volunteer, join a fitness class, meet new people, take part in a variety of sports, or perhaps even assist our local community radio station as a behind-the-scenes helper. The opportunities are unlimited!"

"It’s the people of Hailsham that really make our town such a wonderful place to live and work," added Cllr Ricketts. "One of the best ways to meet new people and benefit from new experiences is through joining one of the many clubs and community groups around the town."

"I'm delighted that so many residents came along to this special event, found out more about the groups operating in the local area and expressed an interest in joining one or more of them!"