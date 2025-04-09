People’s Partnership staff raise over £12,000 for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove through remarkable fundraising efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at People’s Partnership1 have collectively walked over 43 million steps, contributing to the impressive total of £12,181 raised for beloved charity, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1,000 employees at the leading workplace provider, based in Crawley, selected Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove as their Charity of the Year for 2024/25, committing to a year of fundraising to support the charity’s vital work.

Throughout the year, teams from People’s Partnership organised a variety of fundraising events, from step challenges that collectively covered more than 21,457 miles to Tough Mudder 2024, where 25 determined staff members conquered 18 intense obstacles, including ice baths, monkey bars, dizzying heights, mud crawls, and electric shocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff also supported Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove by putting together hampers for 200 individuals as part of their Bags of Support scheme at Christmas, as well as knitting over 300 hats during Age UK’s Big Knit campaign.

Bags of Support 2024

Commenting, Nicola Sinclair, Head of Responsible Business at People’s Partnership, said: “This has been another fantastic year of fundraising. We are proud to build our future around our people and our community, and we believe in the power of giving back. Our staff’s dedication to raising funds for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove has been truly inspiring.”

Jenny Freeman, Fundraising Manager of Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have been People’s Partnership’s Charity of the Year for the past 12 months. Staff have supported us in so many ways, from raising funds to donating their time. We are deeply thankful for their efforts, and the donation will make a real difference in providing support to older people and pushing for changes that will improve their lives.”

Looking ahead, staff at People’s Partnership, which provides The People’s Pension to nearly 7 million workers across the UK, have voted for St Catherine’s Hospice to be their charity partner for the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert hospice care to people in West Sussex and East Surrey, offering crucial support to families who may need to take time off work to care for loved ones. The charity is close to the hearts of many People’s Partnership employees, and with the charity currently facing financial challenges—including increasing bills and funding reductions—staff are eager to lend their support.

A member of staff from People's Partnership during Bags of Support 2024

Nina Gopal, Strategic Partnerships Manager at St Catherine’s Hospice said: “We’re thrilled to be chosen as Charity of the Year 2025/26 by the team at People’s Partnership. We all want the very best end of life care for our loved ones, friends and ourselves but it’s something that we don’t like to talk about. We’re extremely grateful for selection and are looking forward to working closely with People’s Partnership to deliver a fun and impactful year ahead.”