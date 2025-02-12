Perfect Valentine selfie display arrives at The Beacon

Love is in the air … and it is also in Primark Square at The Beacom in Eastbourne.

Our good friends at Media Attention have created the perfect spot to tell your Valentine how much they mean to you.

With Valentine’s Day just a few sleeps away on Friday February 14, they have designed and built the perfect Selfie photo opportunity.

Sian Elder, a travel consultant with nearby Fred. Olsen Travel, was on hand to try out the seat and hold the specially crafted heart.

Shopping centre general manager Mark Powell invited romantic couples of all ages to take time out at the Valentine display and snap the perfect selfie.

“We try to go the extra mile and be an essential part of the community for all occasions. I am really pleased with the Valentine display and I hope people take advantage of it to pause and pose for that perfect shot,” Mark said. “What better way to show your love for that special person in your life?”

And if you can’t get down on Valentine’s Day this Friday, don’t worry. The display will be in Primark Square until close of play on Sunday.