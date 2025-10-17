Period Poverty campaign launched at The Beacon in Eastbourne

A ground-breaking initiative to tackle period poverty is to be rolled out at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne, later this month (Tuesday October 28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Package for Milly, shoppers and visitors can simply ask any member of the centre's team for "a package for Milly" and will be provided with a free, discreet envelope containing essential menstrual products, no questions asked.

It follows the successful launch of the scheme at Jackson Square Shopping Centre in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, earlier this year. x8g3qyt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the take-up in Eastbourne is strong, the initiative will be rolled out in other Legal & General shopping centres around the country.

New initiative at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne

Hend Moussa, community manager at The Beacon, said that period poverty was a problem in Eastbourne and across the country.

"We recognise that period poverty is a significant issue affecting many people in our local community," Hend said. "Our Package for Milly initiative is designed to provide dignified access to necessary products for those who may be struggling financially.

“Simply approach any of our cleaning or security teams on the shopfloor, ask for a Package for Milly, and the products will be handed over with no questions asked,” Hend explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative was the idea of Jackson Square community manager, Hayley Harris. Hayley named the campaign after women’s suffrage activist Millicent Fawcett, who came to prominence in the 1870s.

“Period poverty is a real issue. Latest figures from ActionAid UK reports 10% of girls in the UK have been unable to purchase menstrual products, 15% have struggled to access them, and 19% have switched to less appropriate products due to high costs,” Hayley said.

“This campaign seeks to remove the stigma often associated with period poverty and ensure that no one in the community has to go without essential menstrual products due to financial constraints.”

"We hope this initiative will not only provide immediate relief but also spark broader conversations about period poverty in our society," Hayley added.

For more information about the 'Package for Milly' campaign or to learn how you can support this initiative, please contact Hend Moussa at The Beacon. [email protected]