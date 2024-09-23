Pestalozzi International: From Sussex roots to global impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity powers global educational transformation

For more than six decades, the Sedlescombe estate in East Sussex was home to a remarkable educational initiative that has transformed the lives of 399 young people from some of the world’s most disadvantaged communities.

Now, following the recent merger of Pestalozzi World Children’s Trust and Pestalozzi International Foundation, effective from September 13, this local legacy is set to expand its reach across the globe, as Pestalozzi International leverages its Sussex roots to bring high-quality education to even more children in need.

A rich history rooted in Sussex

Napalese students at the beach.

The story of Pestalozzi International is deeply intertwined with the history of East Sussex. Founded in 1957, the Pestalozzi Children’s Village in Sedlescombe was the brainchild of philanthropists who believed in the transformative power of education. Inspired by the educational philosophy of Johann Heinrich Pestalozzi and the Swiss Pestalozzi Village, the village provided a safe haven, a relevant extra-curricular programme of vocational skills and world-class education to children from around the globe, particularly those from war-torn and impoverished regions.

The village, set within the picturesque landscape of the Sedlescombe estate, became a symbol of hope, unity across nations, and opportunity. Over the decades, it was supported by the generosity of local donors, volunteers, and community members, who played a vital role in sustaining and growing the project.

One such example is Faisal Kimbugwe, who attended the programme in Sedlescombe. Born in Uganda, Faisal, only attended six weeks in secondary school because his mother could not afford the school fees. But with the support of the donors from Sussex, he ended up graduating with a BA in Physics and Mathematics. Faisal is now working towards his PhD and aspires to start a non-profit organisation to help students like himself back in Uganda.

A legacy of local support

Students at the Pestalzozi Campus in Zambia.

The success of Pestalozzi International would not have been possible without the incredible support of the Sussex community. From the early days, local donors, including many notable figures from around Sussex, recognised the value of the Pestalozzi approach to education and generously contributed to its mission. Their support helped to fund scholarships, build facilities, and provide the resources needed to give students the best possible start in life.

"Without the incredible generosity of our local supporters, Pestalozzi simply would not have been able to make the impact it has," says Eddie West-Burnham, COO of Pestalozzi International. "The Sedlescombe estate was the beating heart of our organisation for over sixty years, and the legacy of this community empowered us to expand our work globally."

The Sedlescombe estate: A beacon of hope

The Sedlescombe estate, with its beautiful grounds and historic buildings, has been more than just a physical space—it has been a place of refuge, learning, and growth. The estate’s peaceful environment provided the perfect setting for the holistic education that Pestalozzi is known for, nurturing not just the minds, but also the hearts and hands of the young people in its care.

"Pestalozzi has long been, and continues to be, a beacon of opportunity and hope for bright young people from challenging and disadvantaged backgrounds," says Mags Alexander (Alumni & Outcomes Manager). "Here, they found not only education, but also compassion, community, and the support they needed to build a better future for themselves and their families."

Going global: Expanding the reach of Sussex's legacy

With the recent merger, Pestalozzi International is poised to take the Sussex legacy to new heights. The merger brings together the resources and expertise of two like-minded organisations, allowing Pestalozzi International to reach even more children in the Global South with high-quality, life-changing education.

"We provide high-quality education that empowers children and young adults to break the cycle of poverty and potentially become changemakers in their own communities," says James Haughton, CEO of Pestalozzi International. "Thanks to the foundation laid here in Sussex, we can now extend that mission to even more children around the world, helping them realise their potential and make a difference in their own countries."

A call to the Sussex community

As Pestalozzi International embarks on this exciting new chapter, it remains deeply connected to its Sussex roots. The charity is calling on the local community to continue its support, helping to sustain and grow the impact of this remarkable organisation.

"We are proud of our Sussex heritage and the role that this community has played in our success," says Mags Alexander. "As we expand our reach, we invite our supporters—both old and new—to join us in this journey. Together, we can ensure that the legacy of Sedlescombe continues to change lives for generations to come."

For more information about Pestalozzi International and how you can support their work, visit www.pestalozzi.international.