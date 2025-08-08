Pet owners warned of medication dangers after Eastbourne dog eats chemotherapy treatment

Pet owners are being reminded of the importance of leaving medication in a safe place after a dog ate a tube of chemotherapy cream.

Puppy Bobbie began to vomit after returning from a walk, and owner Tracey Houston realised the 11-month-old crossbreed had chewed on a tube of a topical cream, used to treat skin cancers. The medication had been left on the side as Tracey was unpacking her case from a trip.

Bobbie was rushed to Linnaeus-owned St Anne’s Veterinary Surgery in Eastbourne, where vets had contacted the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) and were told ingesting the cream was potentially life-threatening.

Veterinary surgeon at St Anne’s, Victoria Stafford, said: “The VPIS gave an extremely poor prognosis. once patients start having seizures, the prognosis is very grave. Bobbie had already started being sick at this point.”

Bobbie and the St Anne's team

Within an hour of arriving at the practice, Bobbie began fitting and her heart stopped.

Her owners requested vets not to resuscitate due to the extremely poor prognosis, but Bobbie’s heart restarted on its own and vets put her into an induced coma for treatment.

Over the following days Bobbie needed a feeding tube, urinary catheter and was under sedation. When vets tried multiple times to bring her out from the coma she would begin to have seizures again.

It led to the team needing to collect more sedatives from another Linnaeus practice because they had used so much.

Bobbie

After four days Bobbie was successfully brought out from the induced coma and the following day was able to have her catheter and feeding tube removed, and to eat by herself.

Victoria said: “Bobbie went home on the Friday and there wasn’t a dry eye in the practice.

“She had to come in for follow-up blood tests, and had lost quite a bit of fur, but she has done amazingly well and just celebrated her first birthday.”

Owner Tracey, who lives in Eastbourne, thanked the team who cared for Bobbie and issued a warning about medications to fellow pet owners.

She said: “We couldn’t see Bobbie as she needed to remain calm and the staff knew how hard not visiting her was for us. We received videos and updates and the team were always honest and never tried to gloss over the fact that we might lose her but were also bubbly and talked lovingly of Bobbie and the efforts she was making to get well.

“Creams often say to keep out of reach of children but there’s rarely mention of the damage it can do to pets.

“If I hadn’t quickly spotted the risks and taken her to the vets that morning, she would have died at home that afternoon.

“Now Bobbie is absolutely great and back to her lively old self. I can’t thank the team at St Anne’s enough, they felt as joyful as we did at her recovery.”

For more information on St Anne’s Veterinary Group, which has four practices in and around Eastbourne, visit https://www.stannesvets.co.uk/.