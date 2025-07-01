Petworth restaurant's charity dinner initiative

Meghdoots Mystique Masala's June Charity Dinner for the Petworth Centre of Chichester District Foodbank raises £400.00

The foodbank are so grateful for the generosity of Sanjay and Mili Jha in helping to put food on the table for those who are struggling to make ends meet in the Petworth Area.

Sanjay and Mili have launched a CHARITY DINNER initiative at their Authentic Indian Restaurant in Petworth.

They wish to support the charities, CICs, and local groups that work so hard to make a difference in Petworth. After serving the Petworth community for over two decades, they feel it’s time to give something back in a meaningful way. They plan to host a special dinner on the last Wednesday of every month, dedicated to raising funds for these organisations.

Sanjay hands over a £400 cheque raised for the Petworth Foodbank

Meghdoots are donating 20% of the takings for the day to the charity of the month, be it eat-in or takeaway. This is their gift to support ongoing work in the community.

The next Charity Dinner is on Wednesday 30th July in aid the 1st Petworth Scouts. To book your table phone… 01798 879879