Petworth rooms with a view going up for auction

A detached three-bedroom home with countryside views in Petworth is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lodge in Haslingbourne Lane, is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Kenton Budd, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £495,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday 1 November.

The house is located in the picturesque West Sussex countryside, close to Petworth and the A283, making for easy commuting to larger towns and cities in the area.

AUCTION: The Lodge in Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth.

On the ground floor is a double aspect living room with views of the countryside and access to a sun room, as well as an open plan kitchen and dining room with a separate utility room and WC all on the.

At first floor level are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom has its own en-suite with a balcony with views across surrounding fields. Outside there are manageable gardens to the front and rear with a double garage and driveway.

Auction Appraiser Joe Rocks said: “The property requires refurbishment but is considered very worthy of a scheme of works, after which it will be ideally suited to an owner occupier or for re-sale into the local market.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/2/

A building and land with potential in a village setting near Horsham is also listed at the auction.

Land & Building in Guildford Road, Slinfold has a £42,000 to £45,000 freehold guide price.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an interesting opportunity to acquire a detached brick built building on a parcel of land of 0.02 ha (0.05 acres).

“The building has a small mezzanine floor and is used for storage at present with a courtyard area to the front with parking for several vehicles.

“This site is considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable with interested applicants advised to make their own enquiries with the local planning authority.”

The site is located on the north side of Guildford Road near the A281 and close to the roundabout with Stane Street. It is situated between Rudgwick and Warnham with excellent road links to Horsham and Guildford and all surrounding areas via the nearby A24 and A272.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/14/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.