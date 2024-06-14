Pevensey care home hosts successful Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sycamore Grove is pleased to announce that it recently hosted the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Forum. The forum, held on Thursday 13th June, and brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss important topics related to dementia.

“We are committed to supporting our residents with dementia and their families,” said Heather Nwansi General manager of Sycamore Grove. “Events like this forum are crucial in raising awareness and creating a more dementia-friendly community in Wealden.”

The forum included representatives from not-for-profit groups, charities, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Attendees participated in discussions on a variety of topics, including:

Dementia diagnosis and early intervention with DISC

Living well with dementia supported by Dementia Cafes from across the community

Caregiver support and resources from The association of Carers and Care for the Carers

Building dementia-friendly communities by arranging a guide to dementia friendly activities in the Wealden area

The South Wealden Dementia Action Alliance