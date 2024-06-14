Pevensey care home hosts successful Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Forum
“We are committed to supporting our residents with dementia and their families,” said Heather Nwansi General manager of Sycamore Grove. “Events like this forum are crucial in raising awareness and creating a more dementia-friendly community in Wealden.”
The forum included representatives from not-for-profit groups, charities, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Attendees participated in discussions on a variety of topics, including:
- Dementia diagnosis and early intervention with DISC
- Living well with dementia supported by Dementia Cafes from across the community
- Caregiver support and resources from The association of Carers and Care for the Carers
- Building dementia-friendly communities by arranging a guide to dementia friendly activities in the Wealden area
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance for organizing this informative event,” said Laurence Amstad of Sycamore Grove. “We also extend our thanks to all who attended. Together, we can continue the important work of supporting people living with dementia in Wealden.”
