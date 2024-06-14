Pevensey care home hosts successful Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Forum

By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sycamore Grove is pleased to announce that it recently hosted the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance Forum. The forum, held on Thursday 13th June, and brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss important topics related to dementia.

“We are committed to supporting our residents with dementia and their families,” said Heather Nwansi General manager of Sycamore Grove. “Events like this forum are crucial in raising awareness and creating a more dementia-friendly community in Wealden.”

The forum included representatives from not-for-profit groups, charities, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Attendees participated in discussions on a variety of topics, including:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Dementia diagnosis and early intervention with DISC
  • Living well with dementia supported by Dementia Cafes from across the community
  • Caregiver support and resources from The association of Carers and Care for the Carers
  • Building dementia-friendly communities by arranging a guide to dementia friendly activities in the Wealden area
The South Wealden Dementia Action AllianceThe South Wealden Dementia Action Alliance
The South Wealden Dementia Action Alliance

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance for organizing this informative event,” said Laurence Amstad of Sycamore Grove. “We also extend our thanks to all who attended. Together, we can continue the important work of supporting people living with dementia in Wealden.”

Related topics:Pevensey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.