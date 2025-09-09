Pevensey Castle walk and talk on 28 September, Norman Landing Day

Join us for a walk and talk at Pevensey Castle the landing place of the 1066 Norman invasion, on 28 September the anniversary day of the Norman landing in 1066.

Visit the castle, to discover more about its 1,700 years of history. Enjoy a guided walk and talk and opportunity to see exhibitions, visit the gift and second hand book shop. Hot and cold drinks available.

Meet at the castle shop at 10:45am for guided walk starting at 11:00am and 1:45pm for guided walk starting 2:00pm.

Walk and talk free for English Heritage members and free for non-members when purchasing a ticket to visit the castle.

Tel 01323 762604