Pevensey Parish Council September events.
With the popular Dog Show returning to the village on Sunday, September 1, pooches can compete for honours in seven classes culminating in the Best in Show.
The event will also see the addition of a Country Craft element where entries in a whole raft of classes will be judged in the event marquee. The horticultural and floral classes are available for entry alongside preserves and cooking challenges, art and craft plus children’s categories. Pick up an entry form from www.pevenseyparishcouncil.gov.uk.
The show will include stalls offering a wide range of goods and services alongside refreshments.
The popular NEWFS in Action, Newfoundland Rescue Dogs will be on site and will demonstrate their vital work and, new to 2024, ‘Rosie the Little Grey Pony’ will attend to meet visitors.
The event is sponsored by masonbryant estate agents and classes are supported by local businesses.
Saturday, September 21 sees a new event, Pevensey Castle 5K, join the calendar. A fun run with the historic castle in view of the route, the 5K is designed to promote Pevensey as a sporting destination and support the bid for improved facilities on the site.
Entries are managed by race-nation.co.uk/register/pevensey-parish-council/pevensey-castle-5km and the event is open to register.
Pevensey Parish Council Vice Chair, Shirley Mackinnon, commented ‘Both Pevensey Dog & Country Craft Show and Pevensey Castle 5k on Pevensey Recreation Ground mark a year in which Pevensey Parish Council is working with Pevensey & Westham Sports Club to improve the on-site facilities to ensure village sports and events remain a core part of local delivery. We hope everyone enjoys the two special days.
