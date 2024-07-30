Pevensey Parish Council September events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

September is a busy month for Pevensey Parish Council as we are hold two events. The popular dog show and the new Pevensey Castle 5K.

With the popular Dog Show returning to the village on Sunday, September 1, pooches can compete for honours in seven classes culminating in the Best in Show.

The event will also see the addition of a Country Craft element where entries in a whole raft of classes will be judged in the event marquee. The horticultural and floral classes are available for entry alongside preserves and cooking challenges, art and craft plus children’s categories. Pick up an entry form from www.pevenseyparishcouncil.gov.uk.

The show will include stalls offering a wide range of goods and services alongside refreshments.

The popular NEWFS in Action, Newfoundland Rescue Dogs will be on site and will demonstrate their vital work and, new to 2024, ‘Rosie the Little Grey Pony’ will attend to meet visitors.

The event is sponsored by masonbryant estate agents and classes are supported by local businesses.

Saturday, September 21 sees a new event, Pevensey Castle 5K, join the calendar. A fun run with the historic castle in view of the route, the 5K is designed to promote Pevensey as a sporting destination and support the bid for improved facilities on the site.

Entries are managed by race-nation.co.uk/register/pevensey-parish-council/pevensey-castle-5km and the event is open to register.