PGL Windmill Hill is supporting Martha Trust!

Each year, PGL Windmill Hill based in Hailsham, choose a charity to support for the year and this year they have chosen Martha Trust who are based on The Ridge in Hastings. Martha Trust support young people and adults with multiple profound physical and learning disabilities and provide lifetime care in a safe and loving environment.

The team at Windmill Hill have already undertaken some volunteering days in the gardens of Mary House Martha Trust as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility value plus have been fundraising too, raising over £1000 for the charity so far including PGL’S match funding scheme.

They have also committed to returning to Mary House in October to undertake some work in the gardens.

Kerry Banks BEM, Fundraising & Events Manager for Martha Trust says “ We are incredibly grateful to the wonderful team at PGL Windmill Hill for choosing to support our guys and girls at Martha as their Charity of the Year and are very thankful for the fabulous work they have undertaken in our gardens so far! We look forward to welcoming them back and wish them Good Luck with all their fundraising too”

Busy at work!

A Wonderful Visit to Martha Trust – Enriching Lives Together

We had the absolute pleasure of visiting the residents and the incredible care team at Martha Trust recently, and what a truly inspiring experience it was. From the moment we arrived, we felt the warmth, compassion, and community spirit that makes Martha Trust such a special place.

It was an honour to spend time with some of the staff and residents families, whose kindness and dedication are nothing short of remarkable. Their approach to care and inclusion resonates deeply with our own values – especially our shared commitment to Enriching Lives.

We couldn’t wait to come along and lend a hand, particularly in the beautiful garden space, and we’re proud to have made a small contribution to such a meaningful environment. We are already looking forward to returning in September to continue the work and help make an even greater impact.

Clearing Up

Rhi Davies – General Manager PGL Windmill Hill

About Martha

Martha Trust supports young people and adults with profound disabilities at their home in Mary House Hastings. Martha provides lifetime care in a safe and loving environment, as well as support and advice for families and carers.

For more information on Martha Trust or to get involved with Fundraising & Volunteering , please contact Kerry Banks BEM

Patio looking lovely!

T: 01304 610448