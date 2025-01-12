Phoenix Stroke Club members inspired by Mannings Heath Golf Club lessons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of The Phoenix Stroke Club have recently completed 10 weeks of golf tuition sessions at Mannings Heath Golf Club. The sessions were led by golf professional Karl Spurrier and tailored to suit stroke survivors of varying abilities and experience.

Members who had been accomplished golfers before their strokes were delighted to have the opportunity to be out on the golf course again, learning to strike the ball despite severe limitations on their physical movement. Other members who had never played golf in their lives, thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and opportunity to join in with a new activity.

Stroke member Daryl Gayler was a proficient golfer before his stroke in 2019. Daryl needs the use of a wheelchair and only has use of his right side. However during the golf sessions, he was provided with support to stand and was delighted to still be able to strike the ball. Daryl said: ‘After my stroke I never dreamed of being able to play golf again. Although it was a very different experience, it was great to be able to swing a club and hit some balls again. I really looked forward to the weekly outings at Mannings Heath Golf Club.’

Don Burstow, Chair of Phoenix Stroke Club added: ‘I would like to thank Simon Mantell, Mannings Heath Golf Director, for the generous use of the practice facilities and golf buggies to transfer members from the clubhouse to the practice ground. A special thanks to Karl Spurrier, the golf professional, for his wonderful encouragement and support to our stroke members.’