Photo competition returns to celebrate more Sussex trees

Entries open for expanded ‘I love this tree because...’ photographic competition.

Photographers of all ages are being invited to enter a competition celebrating the beauty of trees in the Living Coast Biosphere, Sussex.

'I love this tree because...’ is now open for entries, ahead of the Tree Festival 2025.

Entrants are invited to take photographs of their favourite trees anywhere within the Living Coast – from Shoreham in the west to Newhaven in the east, and north to Hassocks and Steyning.

The winning image from 2024's competition taken by Ryan Busuttil.

Last year’s competition received more than 100 entries with Ryan Busuttil winning the top prize for his portrait of a horse chestnut in Stanmer Park, Brighton.

Appreciating the value of trees

CPRE Sussex trustee Penny Hudd said: “There were so many terrific pictures of our wonderful trees shown at last year’s exhibition, accompanied by such lovely stories that we are really excited about this year’s competition.

"This year, with photographers let loose across the whole area of the Living Coast, we hope to see even more creative and inspiring work.

"The competition is a positive rebuttal to what seems to be a continual war on nature, helping us all see and appreciate the value and glory of our trees.”

Entry conditions

‘I love this tree because...’ entrants must submit at least one portrait of a tree, or trees, taken in the Living Coast area.

The entry should also include a caption of 50 words or less which begins ‘I love this tree because...’, the type of tree, or trees, and the location.

Participants can also choose to include two additional evocative pictures of the tree which further expand on their story.

Entries close on Friday, 23 May. Judging will take place from 28 May to 2 June.

The judges will shortlist in two categories: Rising Stars, for photographers aged 18 and under, and the CPRE Sussex Countryside Photography Award for those 19 and over.

The overall winner will be selected from either category.

First prize is £100 with a £75 prize for the winner in each category.

The 16 shortlisted finalists’ work will be exhibited in the Jubilee Library Window Gallery in June.

The exhibition will then go on tour with exhibitions at the CPRE Sussex AGM at Plumpton and St Anne’s Wells, Hove.

Selected work will also be shown on the CPRE Sussex website gallery.

For full entry conditions visit cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival/i-love-this-tree-because.

Tree Festival 2025

The photographic competition forms part of the Tree Festival 2025.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness of the immense value of trees.

It is supported by CPRE Sussex, the countryside charity, volunteers and local groups.

The festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care and Rampion Offshore Wind and supported by The Living Coast.

The main Tree Festival takes place over two weekends in June with events on the 14, 15, 21 and 22.

A full programme will be announced shortly.