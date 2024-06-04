Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rowlands Castle-based physiotherapy practice, Physio-logical has raised £690 for Dementia Support UK so far, by taking on the ambitious Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Both Laura and Natalie's lives have been and are still affected by dementia. They want to raise money for the amazing Sage House, Dementia Support who are doing brilliant things to support those living with dementia.

Dementia is a devastating and complex condition which is now the leading cause of death in the UK. Every three minutes somebody will develop dementia and there is no cure.

There are 900,000 people with dementia in the UK and Dementia Support is there for all those who need help. The charity reduces loneliness, gives the best quality care, and provides hope, supporting the whole family.

The Physio-logical team have personal connections to dementia and Sage House.

On June 15 the Physio-logical team will take on The Yorkshire Three Peaks. The epic challenge is a 24-miles (38.6km) round trip route and includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres), usually in this order, and in under 12 hours. These hills form part of the Pennine range and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

"Sage House holds a very special place in our hearts. My dad, Peter Stephenson was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia a few years ago now.

"The support given to our whole family has been brilliant so I want to give something back and will continue to do so,” they said.

To donate please visit - https://www.justgiving.com/page/nataliemarchdementiasupportuk