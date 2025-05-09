Physiotherapist champions teacher’s return by educating kids on stroke recovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a debilitating stroke left a 44 year old primary school teacher anxious about returning to work, his physiotherapist, Zoe Manchip, went above and beyond by speaking at his school to help pupils understand the impact of stroke.

In a heart warming act of dedication, physiotherapist, Zoe Manchip, went above and beyond for her patient by speaking at his school to help ease his transition back to teaching after a stroke.

Almost two years ago, primary school teacher Mark Forsyth, 44, from Aldwick had a stroke which left him unable to use his left arm and needing to relearn how to walk. Mark said: “When it first happened, I didn’t know what a stroke was; I found myself in hospital completely paralysed, not having a clue what was going on.”

Lead physiotherapist and key worker, Zoe, first met Mark on the acute stroke ward at St Richard’s Hospital, where she helped him start his rehabilitation with exercises focused on regaining his balance and sitting up. Zoe explains: “Stroke rehabilitation starts as soon as a person is medically stable post stroke, so Mark’s rehab started the first day following his stroke.”

Physiotherapist, Zoe Manchip pictured with Mark Forsyth.

Mark’s treatment focused on regaining movement and power in his left arm and leg, which were significantly impacted by his stroke. Whilst working on building the strength in his leg, Mark was able to take his first steps with the support of physiotherapy specialists.

Soon after, he was moved to Donald Wilson Neuro Rehab Centre, a specialist neurorehabilitation service at St Richard’s Hospital, where he learned more about his life changing condition and received daily physio, occupational and speech therapy to support his recovery.

During his rehabilitation which involved relearning how to walk, Mark continued to receive support from Zoe, who he expressed his anxiety to about returning to work and the challenges he would face after his stroke.

Zoe said: “We built a good rapport, which enabled Mark to fully engage with therapy and be able to ask questions about more sensitive topics that he otherwise felt unable to ask.”

Physiotherapist, Zoe Manchip pictured with Mark Forsyth.

To support his recovery and reduce his fears, Zoe agreed to speak during a school assembly to educate the children about strokes, how they affect both physical and thinking skills and how Mark’s stroke impacted him.

During the talk, Zoe involved five students in a task to demonstrate the challenges Mark faces daily only having the use of one arm. She gave each student a Starburst and asked them to unwrap it with one hand, which proved difficult.

Despite the challenge they faced, one student cleverly used his teeth to open the wrapper and was successful in eating his sweet.

Zoe explains: “Mark and I worked together to build a child friendly presentation. We felt it was important to show that by changing the way you do things, you can overcome different obstacles and wanted to give the children an opportunity to ask questions they may have in a sensitive and appropriate manner.

“I felt it was really important to continue supporting Mark with his rehabilitation outside of Donald Wilson. Rehabilitation is not an easy process, but I could see his confidence growing and he was regaining his independence. Whilst working with him, I knew how committed he was to return to work, and I wanted to be able to facilitate this to allow a smooth and successful transition for him.”

Following her talk, Zoe’s display of compassion and dedication received positive feedback from the school, student’s parents and her colleagues. Sarah Bradfield, Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, said: “Zoe went above and beyond to put her patient first, but humbly thought this was a normal ‘day at the office’. She put a lot of thought and effort into the talk and task she planned, ensuring it was informative but didn’t worry or scare the children.

“She has been an amazing ambassador for physiotherapy and the Trust and has strongly demonstrated the values we all aspire to. We are proud to have her as part of the team.”

After almost three months of rehabilitation and with Zoe’s support, Mark regained his independence, can walk unaided and was able to return to work four months later.

Since his recovery, Mark has walked the distance of a marathon to raise money for Donald Wilson Neuro Rehab Centre. He said: “I wanted to try and give something back to Donald Wilson because they were a lifeline to me. They made the world of difference to my recovery and I don’t know what I would’ve done without them.

“I’m still learning how to do something new onehanded every day but cannot thank them enough for their support.”

Zoe explains: “One of the best things about Donald Wilson is the length of time you get to build a rapport with patients. Working closely with them in the hope of getting them back to doing something that they love following their brain injury is one of the reasons I most enjoy my job as a neuro physio. It was a privilege to be able to do this for Mark.”