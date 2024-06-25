Physiotherapy clinic raises another £1300 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On June 15, Natalie March, the owner of Physio-logical, along with her husband Lee, their friends Laura and Martin Horobin and their son William Horobin completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge raising money for the amazing Sage House, Dementia Support UK who are doing brilliant things to support those living with Dementia

Both Natalie and Laura's lives have been affected by Dementia and its now the leading cause of death in the UK. It's a devastating and complex condition.

Every three minutes somebody will develop dementia. There is no cure. There are 900,000 people with dementia in the UK.

Dementia Support UK provide key support to those affected, they help reduce loneliness and ensure the highest levels of care. They provide hope and support to families as a whole.

At the top of Ingleborough.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is 24-miles (38.6km) round trip route, and includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent. It takes on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent (694 metres), Whernside (736 metres) and Ingleborough (723 metres), usually in this order, and in under 12 hours. These hills form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

On the day, the team were blessed with clear skies and great views for the first peak. Unfortunately, the rain appeared near the summit of Whernside then stayed with them for the remaining 15 or so miles! They completed it in 10hrs and 20 minutes with a total moving time of 9hrs and 17 minutes. The last decent was basically a river of mud which made for squelchy boots.

Natalie said: "So far we've raised £1300 and are incredibly grateful to all those that have donated and supported us. It means a huge amount to us, our families and to Sage House helping them to continue to deliver the amazing work that so many people rely on."

If you'd like to donate to this cause any amount would be greatly appreciated and you can do so via this link: