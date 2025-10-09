Pick up a bargain at Haslemere and Midhurst nearly new sale

Pick up a bargain and raise money for charity at Haslemere and Midhurst's NCT Nearly New Sale.

The sale takes place on Sunday, October 19, from 10.30am to noon at Camelsdale Primary School.

The bi-annual sale is a fantastic opportunity to shop for high quality, pre-loved baby and children's clothing and shoes (0-12yrs), maternity wear, nursery equipment, toys, books and more.

It's a ticketed sale (not table-top) meaning items are quality checked and laid out by type, size, gender etc for easy shopping by category with a single point of payment. There is one room for clothes and shoes, and one room for toys and equipment.

The sale enables local parents to sell on items they no longer need with profits supporting the work of NCT charity locally and nationally.

Early entry is available from 10:15 for NCT members and expectant mums. Entry is a suggested £1 donation per adult, which goes towards NCT charity. Contactless payment for items is preferred and please remember to bring a bag for your bargains. Limited parking is available.

For more information please visit https://fb.me/e/1QjMTXBseW