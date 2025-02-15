Pier at the Sea’ – children's art makes a splash at The Crypt Gallery, Seaford

Lou Colyer, founder of Paint Make Create Art Club Seaford, hosted a vibrant exhibition of local school children's artwork this week at the historic Crypt Gallery in Seaford.

Centred around the theme ‘Pier at the Sea,’ the exhibition featured a stunning array of colourful pier paintings, handcrafted clay ice creams, and an immersive jellyfish display in the undercroft all created by children aged 6-11.

The event celebrated the incredible creativity of the children, with their work taking centre stage alongside a selection of pieces by art teacher Lou Colyer. Families, young artists, and members of the public gathered to admire the talent on display, making the exhibition a brilliant success. You can find more about Paint Make Create on paintmakecreate.co.uk