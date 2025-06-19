Pilbeam begins work on Worthing Theatres and Museum window replacement scheme

Buildings at Worthing Theatres and Museum will retain heat better in winter when an £850,000 project by Sussex-based contractor Pilbeam Construction is completed to replace windows and improve energy efficiency.

The team will complete the project in September across the Assembly Hall and Connaught Theatre & Studio.

Alan Corbett, managing director of Pilbeam Construction, based in Southwick, West Sussex, said: “As a business we thrive on undertaking this kind of important local work.

“We all live in the region and take pride in delivering lasting, high-quality projects that support the community.

Pilbeam Construction at work

“We’re very happy to work with this client again, having previously delivered the Worthing Town Hall refurbishment project and Portland House Window replacement and internal improvements.”

Secondary glazing will be installed in the Assembly Hall and Worthing Museum to existing timber windows. Failing windows in the Connaught Theatre and Studio will be replaced with double glazing.

The works are primarily funded through the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

The work is part of a wider project connecting buildings to the Worthing Heat Network, a pioneering low-carbon scheme that will bring sustainable heating to the borough.

Assembly Hall

The Pilbeam team have a limited shutdown period to complete the works.

Worthing Theatres and Museum will carry out additional works within this period, requiring careful coordination.

Alan added: “The existing windows are single glazed, which have poor insulation qualities leading to significant heat loss in winter and heat gain in the summer. These works will improve the building environment making them better places for people spend time in.”

