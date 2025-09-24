Pilbeam Construction replaces leaking roof at Grade II Listed Brighton church

St Mary’s Church in Surrenden Road

The leaking roof of a Grade II Listed church in Brighton will be replaced by Pilbeam Construction just in time for Christmas.

Work is already underway at St Mary’s Church in Surrenden Road where the expert team is installing a new watertight roof and redecorating the interiors which have suffered water damage.

Pilbeam Construction is set to complete the £700,000 project by the start of December, which will give the congregation a more comfortable space to meet when work is complete.

Alan Corbett, managing director at Pilbeam Construction, based in Southwick, West Sussex, said: “Our team have a lot of experience with restoring churches, so this was the perfect job for our specialists to come to the rescue.

“The roof at St Mary’s was in desperate need of repairs and we’re looking forward to visitors enjoying their restored church soon in more comfort.”

Pilbeam started work on the church near Preston Park in July. The roof will benefit from new slate, tiles and felt and batten. Leadwork, gutters, downpipes and fascia will be replaced too.

The team will also repair or replace masonry where needed and will carry out drainage surveys to identify the causes of internal and external flooding, then fix it.

Internally the Roman Catholic church, originally built in 1910 in the Arts and Crafts style of Gothic Revival architecture, has suffered from water damage.

The team is re-plastering and re-decorating using cherry pickers to access the ceilings which, at their tallest, are around 50ft high.

Other problem areas have included the roof over the baptism font, where buckets had been deployed during heavy rain.

Meanwhile the stations of the cross were damaged by water ingress and the stained-glass windows have suffered from corrosion.

Challenges with the project include working around church activities and a nursery at the back of the church.

Father Sebastian Kijak from St Mary’s Church said: “We have been relying on patchwork fixes and careful maintenance for years, but we’ve now decided a full restoration can no longer be delayed.

“The team at Pilbeam have worked around us so we could continue with our usual activities.

“The total cost of the project is nearly £1 million and we’ve already set aside £500,000. However, we’re appealing for donations to complete our restoration.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our much-improved church very soon.”

To find out more about donating to the church roof fund visit: https://www.brightonstmary.com/

For more information please visit: https://www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk/