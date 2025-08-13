Pink Jacket Golf Society raises £755 for Headway Sussex

Headway Sussex is delighted to announce that it has received £755 from the Pink Jacket Golf Society, a group of eight old school friends who have turned their annual golf trip into a way of giving back.

Formed in 2012, the Pink Jacket Golf Society was born from a desire to stay connected after friends moved to different parts of the country – from Scotland to the South West.

Each year, the group meets for three rounds of golf, enjoying good company, a little friendly competition, and raising money for a charity chosen by the previous year’s winner.

Funds are raised in a fun and unusual way – through a series of fines during the annual ‘Pink Jacket Tour’. Players can be charged as little as 50p for losing a golf ball, or as much as £10 for receiving extra handicap shots. This year’s event, held in Mallorca, was their best fundraising total yet.

In 2024, the Pink Jacket was won by Andrew Brady, who chose Headway Sussex as the beneficiary for 2025’s tour after his mother-in-law, Janice, acquired a brain injury following encephalitis in 2018.

“I have witnessed first-hand the difference Headway Sussex have made for Janice,” Andrew said. “They provide a safe and supportive environment where she enjoys activities she loves. I know they rely solely on donations, so I wanted whatever we raised to go a long way to helping others.”

Although Andrew didn’t win this year’s tournament – finishing 6th out of 8 – the Pink Jacket will now head back to Scotland with this year’s winner, Matt. The group is already looking forward to their 14th Pink Jacket Tour in 2026.

Headway Sussex would like to thank Andrew and the Pink Jacket Golf Society for their generosity and community spirit. Every penny raised will help continue supporting people living with brain injuries across Sussex.