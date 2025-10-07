Pints With Purpose returns to Hastings

The Hastings Project is bringing back Pints With Purpose, the event where great beer meets great causes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hastings Project is bringing back Pints With Purpose, the event where great beer meets great causes. This round, the spotlight’s on the inspiring Bright Foundation charity, who provide creative opportunities and arts education for young people across Hastings and beyond.

Hosted at the Benbow Arts Space in St Leonards on Friday 10th October (6–9 PM), the evening promises craft beer, conversation, and community spirit. The Hastings Project - the local brewing CIC that turns pints into positive action - will be pouring their German Export Ale, brewed in collaboration with Collected Fictions and raising awareness and donations for the Bright Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect a relaxed night of good company, creative inspiration and a reminder that even a pint can have a purpose.

When: Friday 10 October, 6–9 PM