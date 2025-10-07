Pints With Purpose returns to Hastings
The Hastings Project is bringing back Pints With Purpose, the event where great beer meets great causes. This round, the spotlight’s on the inspiring Bright Foundation charity, who provide creative opportunities and arts education for young people across Hastings and beyond.
Hosted at the Benbow Arts Space in St Leonards on Friday 10th October (6–9 PM), the evening promises craft beer, conversation, and community spirit. The Hastings Project - the local brewing CIC that turns pints into positive action - will be pouring their German Export Ale, brewed in collaboration with Collected Fictions and raising awareness and donations for the Bright Foundation.
Expect a relaxed night of good company, creative inspiration and a reminder that even a pint can have a purpose.
When: Friday 10 October, 6–9 PM
Where: Benbow Arts Space, 2 London Rd, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6AE