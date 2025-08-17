Pirates Ahoy! at Wadhurst care home

Activities on the day included a range of garden games, a fabulous treasure chest of pirate costumes, bling and swords, and a photo booth to capture the merriment as residents dressed-up and the children played at sword-fights. Happily no-one had to walk the plank!

As one visitor commented: “Events at Wadhurst Manor are always such fun and so well put together. It’s lovely to come along to join in the fun and see my mum so happy”.

Our wonderful activities team provide an excellent range of events as part of a varied life enrichment programme providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]

