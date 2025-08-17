Pirates Ahoy! at Wadhurst care home

By Colette Duke
Contributor
Published 17th Aug 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
An entertaining time was had by all at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst on Saturday when family and friends joined the residents and staff to enjoy a pirate-themed Summer Fete. As well as dancing and singing along to pirate-themed songs led by a live entertainer, the ‘pirates’ all enjoyed a lavish spread with cake and rum punch which certainly kept the mood lively.

Activities on the day included a range of garden games, a fabulous treasure chest of pirate costumes, bling and swords, and a photo booth to capture the merriment as residents dressed-up and the children played at sword-fights. Happily no-one had to walk the plank!

As one visitor commented: “Events at Wadhurst Manor are always such fun and so well put together. It’s lovely to come along to join in the fun and see my mum so happy”.

Our wonderful activities team provide an excellent range of events as part of a varied life enrichment programme providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]

looking for pirates

1. Contributed

looking for pirates Photo: Submitted

Who is this pirate?

2. Contributed

Who is this pirate? Photo: Submitted

Heave-ho me hearties

3. Contributed

Heave-ho me hearties Photo: Submitted

no rain on my parade

4. Contributed

no rain on my parade Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Pirates
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice