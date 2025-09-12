Place your bets! Angmering care home resident returns to the races

A resident at a care home in Angmering galloped back into the racing world as her wish was made a reality.

When team members at Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dapper’s Lane, learned that retired horse bookmaker Laraine Bickell was itching to get back in the saddle and revisit a racecourse, they were determined to make it happen.

They organised a surprise trip to Fontwell Park for Ladies’ Day, with Laraine dressed to impress and ready to soak up the atmosphere. As well as placing her bets, she enjoyed delicious food at the course restaurant and danced along to the buzz of live music.

The team at Fontwell Park welcomed Laraine back with open arms and even invited her to present one of the winner’s trophies.

Laraine Bickell, Uwem Rogers and Tracey Steers awarding the winner’s trophy.

Laraine and her husband, John Bickell, were a dynamic duo in the racing world, spending decades as beloved bookies. Laraine and John were married for 35 years after meeting at Mecca Bookmakers. Sadly, John passed away in 2017.

They were so well loved in the area and industry that his ashes were scattered via fireworks over Fontwell Park. As part of her return to the course, Laraine revisited where the fireworks were set off to remember the life they built together, knowing he would be cheering on the horses too.

Laraine said: “It felt good to be back there and to see where the ashes fell into the lake, it was quite cathartic. John was everything to me and still is, he gave me two beautiful children and four beautiful grandchildren.”

The special visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put their dreams forward and allow them to reconnect with a past career or hobby or try something completely new.

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, said: “It was great to see Laraine reconnect with her former career as a bookie. She loved handing out the winner’s trophy and getting the chance to visit the place of her husband’s final send-off.

“At Ayton House, we endeavour to support residents’ wellbeing with trips that are important to them, especially those that encourage reminiscence. Activities that bring back happy memories are incredibly beneficial for older people, as they can help maintain their identity through reconnecting with their past achievements and experiences.

“I would like to extend a big thank you to the team at Fontwell Park for welcoming Laraine back – she was truly in her element and has not stopped smiling since.”

Ayton House is a new, state-of-the-art care home providing full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Located on the edge of the South Downs and close to popular seaside towns such as Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home has its very own cinema, hair salon and pub, along with plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Ayton House, call Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas on 01903 493201, email [email protected] or visit www.careuk.com/ayton-house.