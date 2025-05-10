Plan to establish a butterfly glade at Laughton Greenwood

Laughton Greenwood would formerly have supplied the local community with timber, charcoal, firewood and food. Today, organisers say, people have a vital need to reconnect with nature in ways that promote and restore their mental and physical health.

Their goals include creating an inspirational working woodland, connecting people with nature, restoring the ancient habitat and encouraging wildlife.

Members are gradually restoring the woodland to support greater biodiversity and increasing resilience in the face of climate change. Part of this work involves creating a network of open spaces, rides and glades. 'These spaces will gradually develop into new habitats for native wildlife' a member says.

Successes so far include the return of species like the rare pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly. And the group is open to volunteers with specific interests who could survey wildlife to build up a more detailed picture of what's alive in the wood. They say bird spotters, insect detectives and amphibian admirers are always welcome!

The Woodland Trust worked with them to develop a well-structured plan that clarifies their vision for now and into the future.

This includes sensitive management of the environment including planned, commercial harvesting of coniferous trees for sale as timber and biomass. Also on the agenda is the planting of native hardwood trees, bringing back small areas of chestnut trees into active management and developing the network of rides and paths to benefit wildlife.

Events have included an sell-out evening spring bat walk with Michael Blencowe in April and a wildflower walk on Sunday. Volunteering days are held on the first Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome.