Planning granted for new retirement community in Chichester

Exciting plans for a new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living community for the over 60s in Chichester’s newest residential area, Shopwyke Lakes, have been granted by Chichester District Council.

With construction work due to begin in Summer 2025 the new independent living community will consist of 55 privately-owned, beautifully appointed retirement apartments, combining ergonomic design with energy-efficient features. Future homeowners will benefit from attractive shared spaces, including well-maintained gardens and a stylish communal lounge, where regular social activities will take place and new friendships can flourish.

Perfectly positioned on the edge of the historic city of Chichester, homeowners will be able to take full advantage of Chichester’s many local amenities and picturesque views of stunning lakes, waterways and walkways. It is also conveniently located near Chichester’s popular Portfield retail park – home to John Lewis and an M&S Food store.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, said: “We are thrilled to announce that planning permission has been granted for a new integrated and inclusive retirement community here in Chichester. With plans for construction to be complete in 2026, we urge anyone interested to get in touch to find out more about the stunning homes about to be built here.

Chichester Shopwyke Lakes CGI.

“We have already received a very positive reaction from the local community since it was announced we would be building in the town, so we’re looking forward to sharing more details of the development as it progresses.”

