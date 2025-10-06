Planning permission granted for new homes and custom-built community hub for local SEND charity in Bolney

Plans submitted by Wates Developments for new homes and a community hub in Bolney have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site at Foxhole Farm had been allocated for development by the Council in the proposed draft of the Mid Sussex Local Plan review 2024 in response to housing needs in the area.

The 200 new homes will be built to net zero ready standards and 60 will be available through affordable rent, first homes or shared ownership. As part of the scheme, Wates Developments has partnered with local charity Kangaroos to help tackle the acute need for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support locally through the development of a new sustainable, custom-built community building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s new ‘home for life’ will allow Kangaroos to support even more families and continue its vital work, with the hub specifically designed to meet the requirements of children, teenagers and young adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

Kangaroos hub

Kangaroos currently supports over 400 people in the local community, providing nearly 2,000 hours of social clubs and activities throughout the year. Official reports highlight that the SEND system is at “crisis point” – with a rising number of children with SEND, soaring costs to support them and families struggling to find the help their children desperately need. Data from the Department for Education identified over 1.67 million children with SEND in 2024, equivalent to 18.4% of all school pupils and an increase of 101,000 (6%) from 20231.

Alongside the new homes for Kangaroos, a range of other social, economic and environmental benefits will be delivered for the local area.

Around 55% of the site will be dedicated to public open space with the provision of countryside open space, biodiversity habitats, children’s play areas, an outdoor learning space, a community orchard, allotments and landscaping, offering a wide range of meaningful benefits for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are also in place to make reinforcements to utilities and services such as improving sustainable drainage systems and Wates Developments has engaged with West Sussex County Council Highways to ensure safe access to the site can be delivered off the A272.

Emma Hunt, CEO, Kangaroos, said: “Kangaroos is excited to be partnering with Wates Developments to deliver a new bespoke facility at Bolney. This opportunity will make such a difference to the lives of many families in Mid Sussex and give the charity a home for life.”

Rory Kemp, Senior Land and Planning Manager for Wates Developments, said: “The delivery of 200 new homes at Foxhole Farm will help address the high demand for housing in the local area. Wates is a fourth-generation family-owned business and shares a deep sense of responsibility to provide a development that will make a positive, long-lasting impact for the community.

“Our purpose is reimagining places for people to thrive, and that’s why we’re proud to be working with Kangaroos to help support the charity to continue its great work of providing essential support for local families and children.”