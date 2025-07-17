Plans for a new Polegate medical centre to move forward

The much-needed centre is proposed to be built on the Hindslands site, which was chosen as it already has outline planning approval, is owned by Wealden District Council and is supported by local doctors and the Sussex Integrated Care Board.

The Polegate and Willingdon Medical Centre will be a modern, purpose-built facility designed to improve access to local healthcare and support better services for residents.

The building will meet high NHS and environmental standards, offering space for two GP practices, an on-site pharmacy, accessible facilities, and ample parking including accessible bays and an ambulance drop-off point. Current plans are for a three-storey building, with consulting and treatment rooms across the ground and first floors, with staff offices and administrative space on the top floor, with lifts and stairs ensuring full accessibility.

Overall, the design of the centre focuses on accessibility, patient comfort, and efficient delivery of healthcare services, creating a future-ready facility for the Polegate and Willingdon communities.

The council is now working on the next steps, which include submitting a reserved matters planning application and continuing with the design work. Officers will also prepare a plan to find a contractor to build the centre. A final decision to award the contract and commit the full budget will come back to Cabinet later this year.