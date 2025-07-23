Plans for a new waste depot and solar farm in Hailsham move forward

Knights Farm West, north of Hailsham, was bought by Wealden District Council (WDC) in 2020 because of its potential for employment use. The current depot at Amberstone is now at full capacity with no room to expand. Increasing pressure from population growth and new services like food waste collection launching in March 2026, has prompted the council to confirm that investment in a larger, purpose-built facility is essential.

The site at Knights Farm West is, they say, a sensible opportunity. Design work has already progressed through early stages with support from waste contractor Biffa, the intended occupier.

The proposed new depot includes offices and welfare facilities, a vehicle workshop with bays, a welding area and storage, a bin store and wash bay and a large external yard for over 30 wastage vehicles, additional staff parking, bike storage and landscaping.

The Cabinet committee at WDC was asked to support the next steps for the project by welcoming the progress made so far and agreeing to move forward to the next design stage using the funding already set aside. It is also recommended that a planning application is submitted once the design stage is complete.

WDC says sustainability is a core part of the design. The depot will use solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage to operate. Rainwater re-use for vehicle washing is also being explored. Next to the depot a ground-mounted solar farm is planned which has plans for more than 2,200 panels. Initially the solar farm will power the depot with excess energy sold to the grid or future on-site businesses.

Cllr Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (LibDem) and lead councillor for public health said: "This development marks an important first step in unlocking the potential of Knights Farm West and will play a vital role in supporting essential services, local jobs and environmental goals in the years ahead. We're putting this site to positive use by creating a solar farm alongside essential infrastructure ensuring it serves the community both environmentally and practically.

"This approach reflects our commitment to making the most of valuable space in a way that supports clean energy, protects the landscape and brings long-term value to the local area."