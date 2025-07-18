Plans for medical centre at Polegate and Willingdon progress to the next stage

Wealden District Council’s Cabinet have given their agreement to progress a brand-new medical centre to serve the Polegate and Willingdon area to planning.

The much-needed centre is proposed to be built on the Hindslands site, which was carefully chosen as it already has outline planning approval, is owned by Wealden District Council and is supported by local doctors and the Sussex Integrated Care Board.

The Polegate and Willingdon Medical Centre will be a modern, purpose-built facility designed to improve access to local healthcare and support better services for residents.

The building will meet high NHS and environmental standards, offering space for two GP practices, an on-site pharmacy, accessible facilities, and ample parking including accessible bays and an ambulance drop-off point. Current plans are for a three-storey building, with consulting and treatment rooms across the ground and first floors, with staff offices and administrative space on the top floor, with lifts and stairs ensuring full accessibility.

Overall, the design of the centre focuses on accessibility, patient comfort, and efficient delivery of healthcare services, creating a future-ready facility for the Polegate and Willingdon communities.

The council is now working on the next steps, which include submitting a reserved matters planning application and continuing with the design work. Officers will also prepare a plan to find a contractor to build the centre. A final decision to award the contract and commit the full budget will come back to Cabinet later this year.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management said, "This new medical centre will provide quicker access to doctors and better care for residents of Polegate, Willingdon and the wider catchment area. It’s a vital investment in the future health of our communities and shows our commitment to delivering essential services locally.

“It is a big step forward for residents of Polegate and Willingdon and is an important investment in the future of health in Wealden and supports the council’s health and wellbeing priorities and delivering vital new infrastructure. We are now well positioned to progress the scheme through to planning submission and ensure that close partnership with NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board and local GPs continues to bring this long-awaited facility to life.”

Amy Galea, chief integration and primary care officer at NHS Sussex said, “We are delighted that this positive step has been taken towards a possible new integrated care centre for people who live in Polegate and Willingdon.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Wealden District Council and the support they are giving for this new health facility for the local area. Our ambition is to provide as many primary health and care services close to people’s homes and in their local communities as is possible, and this is a really positive step forward and we look forward to the continued work with all partners to make this a reality.”

To follow updates on the progress of this project please go to: https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/polegate-willingdon-medical-centre