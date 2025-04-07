Plant to Plate festival in Horsham offers fresh look on how we care for our dogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at the new Plant to Plate Festival in Horsham on Saturday 26th April for a fresh look at how we care for our dogs and how those choices can help protect insect life, water quality and biodiversity. Among the day’s talks and demos, Sussex Green Living is proud to host “Natural Care for Dogs: Rethinking Parasite Prevention”, led by holistic canine health experts Stacey Renphrey (Hózhó Hounds) and Dr Alexia Mellor (Mystic Dog Mama).

Many dog owners routinely apply flea and tick treatments without realising the wider environmental cost. The active ingredients in common treatments are banned in farming due to their impact on bees, insects and aquatic life. Yet they remain widely prescribed for pets. These chemicals do not stay on the dog. They can be washed off during bathing, swimming or in the rain, entering household drains and our waterways. They can also be shed from fur into the environment. Pesticide residues from treated pets have even been found in garden bird nests, where they are thought to increase chick mortality.

This talk invites dog guardians to rethink their approach. Stacey and Alexia will share how to assess your dog’s actual parasite risk and explain the difference between preventatives, repellents and treatments. Their approach is built around strengthening the dog’s natural resilience through nutrition, routine and low-impact alternatives. All without compromising your dog’s wellbeing. They will also discuss more targeted options and help you make informed decisions that work for both pet and planet.

"Including this talk at the new Plant to Plate Festival reflects our broader mission. We want to show how everyday actions, from how we shop and grow food to how we care for our animals, can support a more sustainable future." Says Carrie Cort founder and, CEO of Sussex Green Living.

Plant to Plate is a free, family-friendly festival packed with expert talks, stalls and ideas for living more sustainably. Come for the food, stay for the learning and leave with a new perspective on what it means to care, for all species.