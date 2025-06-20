Plantain Crescent play area reopened with a new look

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened Plantain Crescent play area in Broadfield as part of a wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley

The work consisted of reconstruction of a bark pit, realignment of the boundary fencing and installation of new gates and entrance ways, as well as the installation of new play equipment including a junior multi-play tower featuring slide, fireman’s pole, net bridge and climbing wall. It was fully funded from Section 106 contributions.

Most Popular

As part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme, seven out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed. The remaining three play areas will be completed and reopened by mid-July 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, and Councillor Michael Jones, who is one of the local ward councillors, recently visited the revamped play area.

Councillors Jones and Mullinsplaceholder image
Councillors Jones and Mullins

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “This phase of our play investment programme continues at pace and we are delighted to have completed this latest refurbishment of Plantain Crescent play area which has been completely transformed and brought back into full use. It is a very welcome development in time for the summer, and we hope the local children will enjoy the new play equipment.”

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilMichael JonesWellbeing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice