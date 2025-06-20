Plantain Crescent play area reopened with a new look

Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened Plantain Crescent play area in Broadfield as part of a wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley

The work consisted of reconstruction of a bark pit, realignment of the boundary fencing and installation of new gates and entrance ways, as well as the installation of new play equipment including a junior multi-play tower featuring slide, fireman’s pole, net bridge and climbing wall. It was fully funded from Section 106 contributions.

As part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme, seven out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed. The remaining three play areas will be completed and reopened by mid-July 2025.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, and Councillor Michael Jones, who is one of the local ward councillors, recently visited the revamped play area.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “This phase of our play investment programme continues at pace and we are delighted to have completed this latest refurbishment of Plantain Crescent play area which has been completely transformed and brought back into full use. It is a very welcome development in time for the summer, and we hope the local children will enjoy the new play equipment.”