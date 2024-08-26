Planting the seeds of confidence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller visited Southbourne-based Tuppenny Barn last week to talk about the new horticultural therapy courses that the charity is running.

Horticultural, or garden, therapy is increasingly being recognised as a valuable tool in helping vulnerable people of all ages gain skills and confidence.

Tuppenny Barn is a much-loved local charity that uses horticulture to help change the lives of people living with disabilities or ill health or who are isolated, disadvantaged, or vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shop is open in the Barn each Thursday and Saturday morning selling the fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants grown by volunteers, as well as locally produced artisan products and bakery products made by the volunteers known as The Jammers.

Maggie Haynes, Jess Brown-Fuller MP and CDC Councillor Tracie Bangert.

A new free of charge horticultural therapy course for vulnerable adults, called Sow and Thrive, began this summer for adults over the age of 19 years who are classified as vulnerable.

Clients need to be referred through a support or social worker, social prescriber, or a GP. The one day a week course is sponsored by West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council and each course lasts for ten weeks. A taster day for the next course will be held on 9 September.

Also starting in September is a new course for female veterans, or female spouses of veterans, who are considered vulnerable through social isolation or mild to moderate mental health issues. The course is free and is sponsored by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trusts. The eight-week flower farming course will run every Tuesday from September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuppenny Barn is one of the many special charities we have in our area. It provides a natural setting where vulnerable adults and children can come and socialise and learn important life skills in a safe and uplifting environment,” said Jess.

Tuppenny Barn was set up nearly 20 years ago by former Army Intelligence Officer Maggie Haynes and has grown into a nationally recognised centre for green therapy, featured last year on Gardeners World last year.

The sustainable education centre employs 15 staff, mostly part time, including therapists and gardeners and relies on community volunteers and donations. Some 2,000 school children visit the small holding each year to learn about growing plants and healthy eating.

Maggie is particularly proud of the Young Carers Project, in which young carers from the local secondary school in Southbourne, can come and socialise fortnightly, learning to cook and garden and gain work experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuppenny Barn itself is an impressive round building with the largest conical red cedar wooden roof in the UK. Sustainably built with hay bale filled wools and air source heating it is surrounded by the vegetable and flower beds tended by the centre’s volunteers and clients.

Designed to feel like a medieval community meeting hall, it is a light airy building that can be rented out for events. The centre is also fund raising for another building that will provide more space, including a covered outdoor area.

For more information about Tuppenny Barn and any of its courses or facilities email [email protected]