Plaque unveiled to commemorate Billingshurst Lions Centennial Project

Billingshurst & District Lions Club is proud to have been associated with the new accessible shower block facility at the Scout Headquarters in Shipley, which opened earlier this year.

To commemorate the Lions involvement, a plaque was recently unveiled in recognition of the club’s contribution.

In 2017, 1st Shipley Scouts were the winners of a local competition, organised by Billingshurst Lions, to commemorate 100 years since the founding of Lions Club International (LCI) in 1917, when a group of Chicago business men joined forces to raise money and alleviate poverty in the city.

The chosen entry was to be known as the “Lion Centennial Project”.

Lion President Paul, (in honorary neckerchief), and Peter Sutton (far right) with Lions and Beavers.

Billingshurst Lions received five bids for fundingand the proposal submitted from Shipley Scouts was not only the most impressive and professional, but the one the club felt would be of most benefit to a large number of people, especially children.

Shipley Scouts were awarded £5,000.00 towards the project.

Current Lions President, Paul Roberts performed the unveiling, appropriately with a 1st Shipley Scout neckerchief, in the presence of Peter Sutton, Chairman, and Leaders, parents and Beavers from 1st Shipley Scouts, and members of Billingshurst & District Lions Club.

Commenting at the unveiling, Peter Sutton said: “We very much appreciate the generous contribution from Billingshurst Lions, which ‘kick started’ the whole process in 2017. Whilst it’s taken a while to complete, due to further additions from the original plan, the intervention of Covid and various other reasons, it has finally reached fruition.

“In addition to the shower block,the project now includes a fully fitted kitchen and a purpose built external meeting space providing children with the chance to enjoy memorable learning experiences.”

President Paul Roberts, responding on behalf of Billingshurst Lions, said: “Whilst Lions was formed in 1917 and Billingshurst Lions in 1973, it’s interesting to see that Shipley Scouts has been active in the area since 1934.

“Since the formation of Billingshurst Lions, it’s been our privilege to provide assistance in many different ways serving the communities in and around Billingshurst. It is particularly gratifying today to see that the reasons for the Club selecting this facility back in 2017, now available to the local community, was a worthy winner as our “Lion Centennial Project."

Follow Billingshurst Lions on Facebook and Website <billinshurstlions.org>