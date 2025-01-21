Plastic Free Newhaven plan beach cleans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newhaven Town Council has backed plans for the creation of the community group Plastic Free Newhaven.

The Newhaven group is part of the UK wide ‘Plastic Free Communities’ network which has been created to tackle plastic pollution.

Its aim is to organise events and campaigns, such as beach cleans and litter picking, to raise awareness about and work towards the reduction of plastic pollution.

Georgina Cutler, from the Plastic Free Newhaven group, said: ‘Our goal is not aimed at removing all plastic, but at reducing throwaway single use plastic.

Plastic pollution poses a threat to our marine environment. One of our first areas of focus is to concentrate on cleaning up the area between Eastside beach up to Tide Mills.’

Newhaven Mayor, Cllr Pinky McLean-Knight, said: ‘The Council is committed to providing support to local groups and campaigns on environmental and climate issues.’

If you would like to help the Plastic Free Newhaven group or would like further information, please contact Georgina at [email protected] or via the Plastic Free Newhaven Facebook group page.