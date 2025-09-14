Platinum champion and County Vice Chairman invited for afternoon tea

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad were guests at the Maslow Housing Cooperative afternoon Tea in Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maslow Housing Cooperative based at 5 Harold Place held an afternoon Tea at Babilicious on Saturday.

Special guests included Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility is the newest community hub to open up in Hastings and includes a co-operative of therapists, clubs, a cafe and provides entertainment rooms boasting comedy nights and silent discos.

Platinum champion Lord Brett McLean with Maslow Housing Cooperative CEO Sharon Rhodes and Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad

The official opening of the Maslow Housing Cooperative will be announced shortly.

Cllr Azad said " This is a wonderful facility, so brightly decorated and offering multiple services, this is a real community hub."

Lord Brett McLean said " This is a unique facility that offers everything from coffee and cake at Babilicious to carpentry and sewing classes to silent discos, this is a safe space that is helping many people and using its Maslow ethos will clearly go from strength to strength."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Rhodes CEO said " Im so happy that the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and the Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion were able to attend Maslow Housing Cooperative today, I look forward to welcoming them back in the future. "