Platinum champion and County Vice Chairman invited for afternoon tea
The Maslow Housing Cooperative based at 5 Harold Place held an afternoon Tea at Babilicious on Saturday.
Special guests included Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad.
The facility is the newest community hub to open up in Hastings and includes a co-operative of therapists, clubs, a cafe and provides entertainment rooms boasting comedy nights and silent discos.
The official opening of the Maslow Housing Cooperative will be announced shortly.
Cllr Azad said " This is a wonderful facility, so brightly decorated and offering multiple services, this is a real community hub."
Lord Brett McLean said " This is a unique facility that offers everything from coffee and cake at Babilicious to carpentry and sewing classes to silent discos, this is a safe space that is helping many people and using its Maslow ethos will clearly go from strength to strength."
Sharon Rhodes CEO said " Im so happy that the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and the Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion were able to attend Maslow Housing Cooperative today, I look forward to welcoming them back in the future. "