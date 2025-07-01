Platinum Champion and Mayor judge St Leonards care home talent show

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and The Rt. Worshipful The Mayor of Hastings Councillor Becca Horn were the guest judges at the Grosvenor House Has Talent Show.

The Greensleeves Charity operated Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's held the Grosvenor House Talent Show on Sunday.

Judith Cooper the homes activities Co-ordinator arranged the event which involved residents and staff performing a number of dance and singing routines, piano recitals, poetry and dance troops.

The Mayor of Hastings with Grosvenor House resident Alice

The Mayor said " The residents performed wonderfully, amazing vocals, fabulous choreography and great costumes."

Lord Brett McLean said ' It's always a delight to attend Grosvenor House events as they are always fun and enjoyable, it's great to see the residents getting involved and enjoying themselves. All the acts were great, but it has to be said the star of the show was Eric who was absolutely brilliant. "

Mandy Newport the manager of Grosvenor House said " It's great to have these events at the home as it allows families and friends of our residents to share in the fun and entertaining times, we'll done to Eric who was crowned the overall winner of Grosvenor House Has Got Talent. "