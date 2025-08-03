Platinum Champion and Stagecoach South East supports The Baton Of Hope's visit to Hastings

The Baton of Hope is a symbol offering light and hope to people experiencing dark days and pays tribute to those that were unable to receive the support they urgently needed.

The Baton itself is made from precious metals such as silver and gold and will be visiting 20 locations as part of a UK tour promoting suicide awareness and prevention.

The Baton will be visiting Hastings on Tuesday 23rd September and will be carried in relay around Hastings and St. Leonard's by 48 Baton bearers and forms part of a day full of events and activities.

Stagecoach South East spokesman said " Stagecoach South East are proud to support the Baton of Hope as mental health is a very important subject that affects many people. Statistically everyone knows of someone who has experienced mental health problems, our drivers are on the frontline every day and have observed and intervened on many occasions assisting passengers and non passengers in their time of need. "

Lord Brett McLean said " I'm very proud to support this initiative as are Stagecoach South East, recently the bus company has undergone a new identity including a new corporate steel blue colour which is being introduced across the fleet and the adoption of a new strap line - 'We've Got You'

The bus company like most organisations and individuals recognises the increase in mental health and suicide related conditions and want to aid and promote awareness of services out there that can offer support, guidance and advice during a person's darkest days which can be caused by a variety of issues including homelessness, bereavement, unemployment, domestic violence etc.

The important thing for anyone experiencing an episode of extreme sadness is to remember that they are not alone, it's good to share their feelings and grab a hug from a friend or relative and that every dark day is followed by a lighter brighter and more positive day."

Stagecoach South East are proud to serve, happy to help and are proud to adopt the "We've Got You ethos" because they are a real heartbeat of the community engaging with thousands of passangers across the network on a daily basis. "

1 . Contributed Stagecoach South East buses with Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Baton of Hope logo Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed New corporate identity for Stagecoach buses with the adoption of the Weve Got You strapline Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted