Platinum Champion appointed President of Bexhill In Bloom

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 18:56 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:40 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean has been appointed President of Bexhill In Bloom at their Annual General Meeting held on Monday at Rother Town Hall. Brett said " I'm both honoured and privileged to accept the role of Honorary President of this horticultural organisation that adds so much value to the community of Bexhill-on-Sea. "

During the AGM Brett paid tribute to the outgoing committee for their support over the past municipal year and marked on the groups outstanding achievements which included winning a Gold Award in the Royal Horticultural Societys South and South East In Bloom Awards and a coveted Silver Gilt Award at the Royal Horticultural Society's Britain In Blooms 60th annual Awards.

The new committee elected at the AGM were Margaret Garcia as Chair, Margaret Lea as Treasurer, Past Mayor of Bexhill Lynn Brailsford as Secretary with committee members Cllr Polly Green, Cllr Richard Thomas who currently serves as the Chairman of Rother District Council and Penny Thomas.

The voluntary organisation meets Thursday afternoons 1pm to 4pm at the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park in Bexhill ( in good weather) and are currently looking to recruit additional volunteers to help smarten up Bexhill through horticulture.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to email [email protected]

