Platinum Champion attends Abigails Party

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was a guest at Abigails Party which was a play originally written by the English screenwriter producer and director Mike Leigh and re-enacted by the BLODS ( Bexhill Light Operatic Dramatics Society ) based in Manor Gardens in Bexhill on sea. Lord Brett McLean said " The BLODS performance was a five star performance with excellent acting, great costumes & scenery wonderful choreography and passionate and enthusiastic acting." It was wonderful to be invited to watch the show."

The cast consisting on Lisa Gentry who performed as Beverley Moss, Simon Meeson as Laurence Moss, Poppy-Mai Stratford as Angela Cooper, Alfie Saunters as Tony Cooper and Fiona Giles playing Susan Lawson kept the audience entertained for the duration of the show.

The Bexhill Light Operatic Dramatic Society ( BLODS) is a registered charity based within the Manor Barn complex in Bexhill on sea.

For further information about future performances, or volunteering opportunities within costume making, scene preparation, front of house services, technical support or acting opportunities please email [email protected]