Platinum Champion attends coffee morning in Bexhill
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend a coffee morning at St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road in Bexhill on sea.
St. Barnabas Church in Bexhill on sea have launched a regular monthly coffee morning to be held on the first Friday of every month from 10.30am to 12noon.
The coffee mornings will be raising funds for the Salvation Army, St. Michael's Hospice and the Fellowship of St. Nicholas.
All are welcome.
Lord Brett McLean said " It was an enjoyable event meeting new friends over tea, coffee and a wonderful selection of cakes."